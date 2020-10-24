BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 A.M.) – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Friday that he is giving the Armenian side one last chance to return to negotiations over Karabakh, stressing that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are strengthening their positions, and that the battles are taking place in all directions.

In his speech to the Azerbaijani people on Friday, Aliyev said:

“We have said repeatedly that the way to save them (Armenia) is the withdrawal of forces. Implementing U.N. Security Council resolutions because we will not accept the occupation.”

“The battles are taking place in all directions, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are strengthening their positions. We will force the occupiers to peace. We have shown them that we are the ones who are victorious on the battlefield and around the negotiating table. They have seen our strength, our resolve. There is no force that can disassociate us from the right path,” Aliyev continued.

“There is not a country that can affect our will … We give them the last chance, withdraw your forces and return to negotiations and abide by your duties.”

On September 27, armed clashes erupted on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in the Nagorno Karabakh region and adjacent areas, in the most dangerous escalation between the two parties in nearly three decades, amid mutual accusations of starting hostilities and bringing in foreign militants.