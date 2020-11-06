BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:50 A.M.) – The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense released footage this week of their forces striking the barracks of the Artsakh Defense Army in the Karabakh region.

According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, “the enemy’s military infrastructure in Tonashen was destroyed as a result of the operation carried out by the units of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of Tartar.”

They continued: “The enemy’s military infrastructure was severely damaged. The headquarters of the 7th Destroyer Regiment, soldiers’ barracks, ammunition-laden vehicles and other military infrastructure of the 10th Destroyer Division of the Armenian Armed Forces were destroyed by artillery strikes on the enemy.”

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense released footage along with this statement, showing the moment they destroyed the barracks in the Tonashen.