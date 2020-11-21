BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Azerbaijani embassy in Paris has filed a complaint with the judicial authorities in order to investigate alleged war crimes committed by French citizens in the Karabakh region.

The embassy stated this in a statement via Twitter on Friday, adding that “according to our information confirmed by French media as well, a large number of French mercenaries of Armenian and non-Armenian origin associated with the French extreme right passed to Yerevan, before they headed to the Azerbaijani lands that were occupied by Armenia.”

The embassy declared that it had called for an investigation at the French National Prosecutor’s Office to combat terrorism, “to put an end to the actions of these terrorists who pose a great threat to international and regional security.”

The statement added that the Azerbaijani judicial authorities are ready to cooperate with the French authorities within the framework of the requirements of international law.

On November 10, the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia reached an agreement providing for a ceasefire in Karabakh, with the Azerbaijani and Armenian forces remaining stationed in their current areas of control, in addition to the withdrawal of security from the areas adjacent to Karabakh, and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region.