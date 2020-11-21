BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Azerbaijani embassy in Paris has filed a complaint with the judicial authorities in order to investigate alleged war crimes committed by French citizens in the Karabakh region.
The embassy stated this in a statement via Twitter on Friday, adding that “according to our information confirmed by French media as well, a large number of French mercenaries of Armenian and non-Armenian origin associated with the French extreme right passed to Yerevan, before they headed to the Azerbaijani lands that were occupied by Armenia.”
The embassy declared that it had called for an investigation at the French National Prosecutor’s Office to combat terrorism, “to put an end to the actions of these terrorists who pose a great threat to international and regional security.”
The statement added that the Azerbaijani judicial authorities are ready to cooperate with the French authorities within the framework of the requirements of international law.
On November 10, the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia reached an agreement providing for a ceasefire in Karabakh, with the Azerbaijani and Armenian forces remaining stationed in their current areas of control, in addition to the withdrawal of security from the areas adjacent to Karabakh, and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.