BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense released a new video of their drones wreaking havoc on the Armenian forces in the Karabakh region.

In the video, the Azerbaijani drones can be seen heavily targeting the troops and vehicles of the Armenian forces, inflicting heavy damage and casualties as a result of these strikes.

The video shows their drones zeroing in on the targets before they unleash a flurry of accurate strikes on the Armenian forces.