BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 P.M.) – The Azerbaijani ambassador to Moscow Bolad Bulbuloglu said that his country does not seek to deport Armenians from Karabakh.
He said in a TV interview: “The aim was never to expel Armenian civilians from Karabakh. We never sought to expel civilians from there.”
He stressed that the decision to leave the region or stay in it is a personal matter for every citizen there.
He noted that there are 30,000 Armenians living in Azerbaijan, and “no one treats them with prejudice.”
He pointed out that “Azerbaijan will not allow, once again, a separatist phenomenon on its lands.”
Earlier, the Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin, his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had signed a joint declaration on the ceasefire in Karabakh.
The ceasefire was declared a ‘victory’ by Azerbaijan, as Armenia agreed to handover several areas under the control of the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) to Baku.
This move prompted outrage in Armenia, especially against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, as protesters stormed government buildings and the country’s parliament.
