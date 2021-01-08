Azerbaijan has officially refuted reports that Turkey was going to build three air bases on its territory.

“The reported information is not true,” Azerbaijani Defense Ministry spokesman Vagif Dargyakhly said.

Dargyakhly stressed that Azerbaijan held the rotating presidency of the Non-Aligned Movement from 2019 to 2022 and did not host foreign troops.

Earlier, some Turkish media reported that Ankara had plans to establish its military bases in Ganja, Lankaran and Gebele. Turkey has not officially confirmed these claims.

Azerbaijan and Armenia were engaged in another round of fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region in South Caucasus between September and November last year. Both sides accused each other of using foreign assistance during the war. Despite the fact that Turkey openly supported Azerbaijan, Baku dismissed reports that Ankara was sending mercenaries to Karabakh to fight against Armenia.

The military confrontation ended after Russia arranged a ceasefire, which saw Azerbaijan regaining control over territories it lost in the 1992-1994 war.

Source: Sputnik