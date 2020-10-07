BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:50 P.M.) – The Director of the Department of International Military Cooperation in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, Major General Hossein Mahmudov, stated that Azerbaijan did not import weapons from Israel.

In response to a question about the possibility of supplying Israeli weapons to Azerbaijan. Mahmudov told Russia’s Sputnik Agency:

“I do not have such information. I say again – our army is adequately equipped. We are carrying out this operation successfully. At the moment, such supplies are not being carried out.”

Earlier this month, the press secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Anna Ngdalian, said that her country summoned its ambassador to Israel for consultations due to the fact that this country supplied arms to Azerbaijan.

The renewed military clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan began on September 27, in the most violent round of fighting in the last 30 years.