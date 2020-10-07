BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 A.M.) – The State Security Service of Azerbaijan said on Tuesday that it has intercepted communications with ‘terrorists’ participating in the military operations on the line of contact in the Karabakh region, and according to the service, Armenia is using its mercenaries from Iraq and Syria in military operations.

The media department of the Azerbaijani International Security Service told Russia’s Sputnik Agency:

“In its aggression against Azerbaijan, Armenia uses foreign mercenaries, among them Kurdish terrorist group fighters, who were recruited on the territory of Iraq and Syria. The State Security Service in Azerbaijan intercepted wireless communications of terrorists affiliated with the Kurdish Workers Party (PKK) who participate in military operations on the territory of Azerbaijan.”

The Azerbaijani government has made this accusation before; however, they have yet to provide any proof to corroborate their claims about these alleged PKK fighters in Armenia.

The military clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan renewed on September 27, following accusations from both sides about starting the hostilities.

A spokesman for the Karabakh leader, Gram Bogossian, announced that the President of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic, Araik Aroutyunyan, had declared a state of war and general mobilization for those over the age of 18.

A number of countries, including Russia and France, called on the parties to the conflict to show restraint. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also held a telephone conversation last Sunday, during which they indicated the importance of making every effort to prevent escalation in Karabakh.