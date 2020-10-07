BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 A.M.) – The State Security Service of Azerbaijan said on Tuesday that it has intercepted communications with ‘terrorists’ participating in the military operations on the line of contact in the Karabakh region, and according to the service, Armenia is using its mercenaries from Iraq and Syria in military operations.
The media department of the Azerbaijani International Security Service told Russia’s Sputnik Agency:
“In its aggression against Azerbaijan, Armenia uses foreign mercenaries, among them Kurdish terrorist group fighters, who were recruited on the territory of Iraq and Syria. The State Security Service in Azerbaijan intercepted wireless communications of terrorists affiliated with the Kurdish Workers Party (PKK) who participate in military operations on the territory of Azerbaijan.”
The Azerbaijani government has made this accusation before; however, they have yet to provide any proof to corroborate their claims about these alleged PKK fighters in Armenia.
The military clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan renewed on September 27, following accusations from both sides about starting the hostilities.
A spokesman for the Karabakh leader, Gram Bogossian, announced that the President of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic, Araik Aroutyunyan, had declared a state of war and general mobilization for those over the age of 18.
A number of countries, including Russia and France, called on the parties to the conflict to show restraint. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also held a telephone conversation last Sunday, during which they indicated the importance of making every effort to prevent escalation in Karabakh.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.