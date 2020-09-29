BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said that mercenaries from Syria and the countries of the Middle East are fighting on the side of Armenia in Karabakh.
Colonel Vagiv Darjahli, head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, said in statement on Monday:
“According to the intelligence information, among the enemy’s losses are many mercenaries of Armenian origin from Syria and various countries of the Middle East. But since they are not officially registered in Armenia, the enemy easily hides these losses.”
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense did not provide any more details; however, last week, the Turkish media alleged that ‘mercenaries’ from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) were traveling from Syria to Armenia.
Armenia and Azerbaijan exchanged accusations about bringing in mercenaries from Syria and the Middle East countries, as Armenia’s ambassador to Moscow, Vardan Toganyan, said on Monday, that Turkey had brought fighters from Syria, and they entered the battlefield in Karabakh.
