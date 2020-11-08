BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced on Sunday that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have taken control of the strategic city of Shushi in southern Karabakh.
“The city of Shushi has been liberated from occupation,” Aliyev said in his address to the people, which was broadcasted by the state-run AZTV channel.
Despite the claims by the Azerbaijani President, local sources report that clashes are still ongoing inside Shushi.
The sources claim that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have captured several sites inside Shushi, but adds that the Artsakh Defense Army is still involved in heavy firefights with them.
Earlier, Aliyev announced that his country’s army was able to extend its control over 16 new villages in the conflict zone of the Karabakh region.
On Saturday, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said that Baku does not have military targets on the territory of Armenia.
However, the Armenian Ministry of Defense contrasted their claims by pointing out that Baku has targeted sites in both Armenia and the Karabakh region.
