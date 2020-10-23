BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:55 A.M.) – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced on Thursday that his country’s forces had captured 20 towns in three regions inside the Karabakh region.

In a tweet from his official account, Aliyev said that “the Azerbaijani army liberated three villages in Fizuli, four villages in Jebrayil, in addition to 13 villages and towns of Agbind in the Zanjilan regions. With the liberation of the town of Agbind, full control of the state border between Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran was ensured.”

No further details were released by Aliyev about this matter.

Earlier this week, Aliyev declared that he does not rule out the possibility to meet Armenian Prime Minister Nicole Pashinyan in Moscow to discuss the situation in the Nagorno – Karabakh region.

Aliyev said in an interview with the Japanese newspaper Nikkei: “Yes, this meeting is possible. Such meetings have taken place before and everything depends on the agenda, but unfortunately the prospects for a peaceful settlement of the conflict with the current Armenian government are very remote.”

“I visited Moscow several times at the invitation of President Putin several times a year. Therefore, these high-level contacts are a common event among partner countries,” Aliyev said.

He concluded by saying, “I have not received an invitation from Putin to visit Moscow in this regard at this time.”

Moscow announced, at dawn on October 10, that Azerbaijan and Armenia, after talks that lasted 10 hours, reached an agreement providing for a ceasefire in Karabakh and an exchange of prisoners and the bodies of the dead, but the truce has been fragile since it took effect on that Saturday, as the two sides exchanged accusations of flagrant violations of the armistice and attacks on civilians