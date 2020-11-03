BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – On Tuesday, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense announced the killing of the commander of an armored battalion of the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA).
According to a statement by the Office of the Press of the Ministry of Defense, their forces targeted the Armenian troops with anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM), inflicting a number of casualties within the ranks of the latter.
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense then claimed that the Artsakh Defense Army commander, Nelson Hakopianian, was killed by their forces.
On Tuesday, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of a tactical helicopter of the Armenian Armed Forces.
Several international parties are working to settle the conflict in the Karabakh region between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as several countries hosted negotiations between the foreign ministers of the two countries concerned with the conflict, and the first such meeting was held in Moscow with the participation of the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, on October 9. Last October, this resulted in the declaration of a humanitarian truce.
On September 27, armed clashes erupted on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in the Karabakh region and its adjacent areas, in the most dangerous escalation between the two sides in nearly three decades, amid mutual accusations of starting fighting and bringing in foreign militants.
