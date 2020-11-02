BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense announced on Monday, that it had shot down an Su-25 attack fighter of the Armenian Air Force.

A statement issued by the ministry stated, “The enemy Su-25 attack aircraft that attacked our positions was shot down. During the battles, the enemy was forced, after losing up to 30 soldiers, to retreat to the territory of Armenia.”

The Armenian Ministry of Defense has yet to respond to this latest claim from their Azerbaijani counterpart.

“On the 1st of November, units of the Armenian armed forces tried to attack the Zanjilan sector from the borders of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state. The enemy fired at the sites of our sub-units with mortars and heavy weapons in order to control a number of useful altitudes in this direction. The enemy’s intent and attack were detected in a timely manner by our units, and as a result of a successful operation the enemy suffered heavy losses. ”

On the 9th of October, the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia arrived in Moscow at the invitation of the Russian president, and they held talks with their Russian counterparts that lasted for more than 10 hours.

As a result, Yerevan and Baku agreed to a ceasefire in Karabakh, starting at noon on October 10, to exchange prisoners and the remains of the dead, and also to agree on specific details of the truce.

On that Saturday, however, the two sides began accusing each other of violating the ceasefire.