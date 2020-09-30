BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of the S-300 missile system of the Armenian military on the front line in the Karabakh region.
The press service of the ministry stated, “Yesterday, during the fighting in the Shushakind region, the Khojavind region, the enemy’s S-300 anti-aircraft missile system was disabled.”
“According to our information, the S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems protecting the airspace of Yerevan have been removed from combat service and are moving towards the occupied territories,” Azerbaijani Defense Ministry spokesman Waqif Darkahli said.
He added, “We announce that it will face the fate of the Armenian army’s military equipment that was destroyed in Karabakh … The recent battles show once again that the myth of the ‘invincible Armenian army’ is not based on any basis.”
However, despite the claim, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense did not provide any proof that they destroyed the Armenian military’s S-300 system.
On Tuesday, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense threatened to destroy the Armenian S-300″missile systems, which were being transported towards Karabakh.
The Armenian Ministry of Defense previously stated that “its forces are compelled to use weapons of widespread destruction in the war in Karabakh.”
“The Ministry of Defense warns that the Armenian Armed Forces are obliged to use methods of destruction and military equipment with a wide range of fire effect to eliminate troops and military equipment over large areas,” the press secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, said.
