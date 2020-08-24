BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense announced that its armed forces had foiled an attempt by the Armenian army along their border on Monday.
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry issued a statement saying: “Our armed forces thwarted an attempt by the Armenian army to carry out sabotage acts on the front line between the two countries.”
The statement added, “The Armenian forces were forced to withdraw after suffering losses in the region. Also, the Azerbaijani armed forces captured an Armenian military commander with the rank of first lieutenant, who was supervising a reconnaissance squad.”
The Armenian Ministry of Defense has yet to comment on this latest claim from their Azerbaijani counterparts.
This latest claim coincides with the continuation of clashes on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which initially began on July 12th.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.