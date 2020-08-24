BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense announced that its armed forces had foiled an attempt by the Armenian army along their border on Monday.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry issued a statement saying: “Our armed forces thwarted an attempt by the Armenian army to carry out sabotage acts on the front line between the two countries.”

The statement added, “The Armenian forces were forced to withdraw after suffering losses in the region. Also, the Azerbaijani armed forces captured an Armenian military commander with the rank of first lieutenant, who was supervising a reconnaissance squad.”

The Armenian Ministry of Defense has yet to comment on this latest claim from their Azerbaijani counterparts.

This latest claim coincides with the continuation of clashes on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which initially began on July 12th.