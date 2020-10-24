BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense claimed on Saturday that their air defenses shot down an Armenian warplane near the Karabakh region.

“On 24 October, in the Qubadli direction of the frontline, Azerbaijani air defenses downed an Armenian military aircraft”, an official statement said.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense did not identify the type of aircraft that their air defense forces allegedly shot down.

Since Azerbaijan made this claim, the Armenian Ministry of Defense has denied all reports about one of its warplanes being shot down.

The Armenian Ministry of Defense added that the claim by their Azerbaijani counterpart was a “complete lie”.

Update (3:15 P.M.) – Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense calls the downed plane an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), indicating that their forces shot down a drone.

“On October 24, at about 15:25, Azerbaijan Air Defense Units destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Armenian armed forces attempted to carry out a flight in the direction of the Aghdere region.”