BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:15 P.M.) – The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense claimed on Thursday that their air defense forces shot down two Armenian jets during an alleged attack on their positions.

“On October 29, at about 13:18 and 13:20, two Su-25 attack aircrafts of the Armenian armed forces that attempted to inflict airstrikes on the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the Gubadli direction of the front were shot down by Azerbaijan Air Defense Units,” the Ministry of Defense claimed.

No further details have been released by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The Armenian Ministry of Defense has yet to respond to this latest claim by their Azerbaijani counterpart.