BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:15 P.M.) – The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense claimed on Thursday that their air defense forces shot down two Armenian jets during an alleged attack on their positions.
“On October 29, at about 13:18 and 13:20, two Su-25 attack aircrafts of the Armenian armed forces that attempted to inflict airstrikes on the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the Gubadli direction of the front were shot down by Azerbaijan Air Defense Units,” the Ministry of Defense claimed.
No further details have been released by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.
The Armenian Ministry of Defense has yet to respond to this latest claim by their Azerbaijani counterpart.
Share this article:
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.