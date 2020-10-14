BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced on Wednesday, that his country’s army has taken control of eight other villages in the Karabakh region after clashes with the Armenian forces.
Aliyev posted on his official Twitter account on Wednesday: “The Azerbaijani army liberated the following villages: Karadagli, Khatunbolag, and Garakula in the Fizuli district, and the villages of Bolotan, Milikganli, Kemertyuk, Teki and Jasser in the Khojavind region.”
The Azerbaijani President did provide further details, nor has their Ministry of Defense released any footage to corroborate their latest claims in the Karabakh claims.
The Armenian Ministry of Defense has yet to respond to these claims by the Azerbaijani President.
Last Saturday, October 10th, Moscow announced that the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers, after talks that lasted ten hours with Russian mediation, reached an agreement providing for a ceasefire in Karabakh.
The agreement between the two parties came in the wake of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s call on the parties to the conflict in the disputed Karabakh region between Azerbaijan and Armenia to stop the fighting for humanitarian reasons.
However, despite this agreement, the fighting in Karabakh has continued, with both sides accusing one another of violating the ceasefire deal.
