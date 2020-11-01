BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – The President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, announced that 5 districts in the Karabakh region have come under the control of his country’s army.

Aliyev said in an interview with the German ARD channel on Saturday: “We have always proposed and always adhered to the peace plan and the so-called basic principles. These principles stipulated the gradual liberation of the occupied territories in Azerbaijan. Five regions in the first stage, two regions in the second stage … Today, it can be said that all five of these areas have been liberated. ”

For his part, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan accused the Azerbaijani leadership of violating the agreement reached on October 30 in Geneva under international sponsorship, according to which the two parties pledged to avoid targeting civilians and non-military sites in the conflict zone in Karabakh.

“Despite the agreement reached not to bomb civilians and civilian infrastructure, Azerbaijan has resumed the bombing of Shushi and Stepanakert from early morning,” Pashinyan posted on Twitter.

The Emergency Department in Karabakh confirmed that the cities of Stepanakert, Martoni, Martakert and Shushi in Karabakh were bombed by Azerbaijani missiles on Saturday.

After the Armenian accusation on Friday of the Azerbaijani forces of using white phosphorous in the battles inside Karabakh, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense in turn accused the Armenian army on Saturday of transporting a shipment of phosphorous ammunition to the Khojavind region in the region.

The Azerbaijani defense chief assumed that this was done “either to use these weapons against the Azerbaijani army,” or “to spread misleading information that the Azerbaijani army units deployed this ammunition in the region,” stressing that Azerbaijan “does not use prohibited ammunition.”