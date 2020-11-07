BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:50 P.M.) – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev claimed on Saturday that his country’s army was able to extend its control over 16 new villages in the conflict zone in the Karabakh region as a result of the battles with Armenian forces.

Aliyev said on his official Twitter account that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces captured the villages of Yoksari Veseli, Yoksari Sidihmidli, Gurgan, Uchungu Mahmudlu, Kashar, Devanalar, Yukhari Mezri, Yanarhac, Gizyan, Balasoltanli and Mardanli.

In another tweet, he said, “Bashdili village in Zangilan, Karabulag village, Mashmakhah in Khojaly and Atagot and Sakuri in Khojavind.”

He added: “Long live the Azerbaijani Armed Forces! Karabakh is Azerbaijan! ”

On Friday, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov announced that his country’s army had taken control of 4 cities and 3 small towns, in addition to more than 200 villages in Karabakh.

He explained that Baku, with the participation of international experts, will make an inventory and assess the damage based on physical evidence, including photos and video.

It is noteworthy to mention that the President of Azerbaijan claimed on the 4th of this month that Baku is close to “restoring the territorial integrity” of the country.

On September 27, armed clashes erupted on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in the Karabakh region and adjacent areas, in the most dangerous escalation between the two parties in more than 20 years, amid mutual accusations of starting fighting and attracting foreign militants.