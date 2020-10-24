BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev claimed on Friday that his army forces have taking control of 13 villages in the Karabakh region.

Aliyev posted on Twitter: “The valiant Azerbaijani army liberated from the occupation the villages of Zilanli, Kord Mukhrizli, Mughanli and Al Gharshaj in the Qubadli region .. Long live the Azerbaijani army! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!”

“We also liberated the villages of Vinidli and Mirzagasanli in the Zhangelansky district,” he continued.

He added: “The villages of Dolanar and Bunyadli in the Khojavind region were liberated, as well as the villages of Dag Thomas, Niosios, Halafli, and Minbashili in the area of ​​Vesili Jebrayil.”

Last Saturday, the Azerbaijani president announced that “his army forces have regained control of the city of Fuzuli, in addition to seven villages in its vicinity in the Karabakh region.”

Fighting began on the front line in Karabakh on September 27, and both Yerevan and Baku accused each other of unleashing hostilities in this region and targeting populated civilian areas.

The leaders of Russia, the United States and France called on the conflicting parties to stop the clashes and start negotiations without preconditions, while Turkey stated that it would “provide Azerbaijan with any support it requests in light of the worsening situation in Karabakh.”