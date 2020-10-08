BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 A.M.) – The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday evening that its forces destroyed 10 Armenian tanks during the battles in the Nagorno Karabakh region between the two parties.
The ministry said in their statement: “The enemy suffered great losses on October 7 during battles in different directions of the front, as a result of strikes launched by the Azerbaijani army.”
The ministry added: “10 tanks, 6 D-20 cannons, a mobile artillery system of the Akatsya model and about 30 armored vehicles were destroyed, in addition to the elimination of a large number of the enemy’s human forces.”
This announcement comes after the Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, said earlier Wednesday that the Armenian forces in Karabakh had set up a trap in the region of the city of Jebrayil in which the Azerbaijani army had fallen, while the Azerbaijani President, Ilham Aliyev, stated that his country’s soldiers are advancing successfully in the territory.
On September 27, armed clashes erupted on the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in the Nagorno Karabakh region and adjacent areas, in the most dangerous escalation between the two parties in more than 20 years, amid mutual accusations of starting hostilities and bringing in foreign militants.
