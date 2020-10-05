BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev called on France to apologize for the statements of President Emmanuel Macron regarding the transfer of Syrian militants to Baku in order to participate in the hostilities in Karabakh.
Aliyev said in an interview with Al Arabiya: “There are no mercenaries … We have an army of 100,000 soldiers … I ask France to apologize and be responsible.”
Earlier, the French President stated that 300 Syrian militants were airlifted, via the Turkish city of Gaziantep, to Baku.
And last Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow is concerned about reports of the transfer of armed men from illegal armed groups to an area in Karabakh.
They indicated that, according to the information received, fighters from illegal armed formations, especially from Syria and Libya, are being transferred to the conflict zone in Karabakh in order to directly participate in hostilities.
On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow has information about Syrian mercenaries in Karabakh, noting that this information is not only from the media.
Armed clashes broke out recently on the contact line between the Azerbaijani and Armenian forces, in the most dangerous escalation between the two parties in more than 20 years.
