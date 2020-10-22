BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Azerbaijani Army continued their offensive in Karabakh on Thursday, as their forces attempted to advance near the city of Fuzuli in the southern part of this disputed region.
According to the latest reports from southern Karabakh, the Azerbaijani Army is deadlocked in a fierce battle with the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA), who are refusing to yield any territory to the enemy forces.
Meanwhile, the Artsakh Defense Army reported that the situation remains stable, but tense, as the clashes are still ongoing in some areas.
“At the moment local hostilities are going on along the entire frontline. #Artsakh Defense Army units neutralized the #Azerbaijan’i subversion attempt from the central direction,” they said on their official Twitter account.
They did not provide any more details about the clashes; however, a local reporter said the Azerbaijani Army is trying to advance amid heavy resistance from the Artsakh Defense Army.
