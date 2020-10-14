BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 P.M.) – The armed confrontation between Baku and Yerevan over the Karabakh region witnessed a dangerous escalation on Wednesday, after Azerbaijani forces bombed Armenian military equipment inside the territory of Armenia in a strike they described as preemptive.

The Armenian Ministry of Defense said in a statement that “Azerbaijani forces struck military equipment inside Armenian territory, just because it assumed that this equipment might bomb Azerbaijani cities.”

The Ministry of Defense warned that “Armenian forces reserve the right to target any military facility in Azerbaijan.”

According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the Azerbaijani shelling targeted an area adjacent to the Karvachar (Kilbajar) region in the Karabakh region.

For its part, the Azerbaijani army said that it launched a “preemptive” strike against a ballistic missile system in “border areas with Armenia” and destroyed it, in order to ensure “the safety of the civilian population”, because “Armenian missiles were targeting Ganja, Minghasevir and other cities in Azerbaijan.”

Baku denied the validity of statements issued by Yerevan that the Karabakh Defense Forces shot down an Su-25 Azerbaijani attack recently, noting that it “does not use warplanes in the conflict and the Su-25 aircraft did not carry out any sorties.”

These developments come despite the humanitarian truce that was announced as a result of the meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Moscow last Saturday.