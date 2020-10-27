BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – Shushan Stepanyan, the Press Secretary of the Ministry of Defense in Armenia, said that the Azerbaijani forces, with artillery and unmanned combat aircraft, bombed an Armenian military position near the Iranian border.
Stepanyan said on her official Facebook: “This morning, at ten o’clock and a quarter local time, Azerbaijan has again violated the ceasefire, and bombed with drones and rocket-propelled grenades, an Armenian border post near the Iranian border.”
According to Stepanyan, “After we recorded another violation of the ceasefire regime and bombed the state borders, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia announces that it will be forced to respond in the direction of the Azerbaijani forces.”
Yesterday morning, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reported that Baku violated the ceasefire, noting that Azerbaijani forces fired at the sites of the Karabakh Republic Defense Forces in the northeastern section of the front line.
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense announced earlier that Baku fully complies with the terms of the ceasefire, accusing Armenia of violating the new ceasefire regime.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.