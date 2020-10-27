BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – Shushan Stepanyan, the Press Secretary of the Ministry of Defense in Armenia, said that the Azerbaijani forces, with artillery and unmanned combat aircraft, bombed an Armenian military position near the Iranian border.

Stepanyan said on her official Facebook: “This morning, at ten o’clock and a quarter local time, Azerbaijan has again violated the ceasefire, and bombed with drones and rocket-propelled grenades, an Armenian border post near the Iranian border.”

According to Stepanyan, “After we recorded another violation of the ceasefire regime and bombed the state borders, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia announces that it will be forced to respond in the direction of the Azerbaijani forces.”

Yesterday morning, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reported that Baku violated the ceasefire, noting that Azerbaijani forces fired at the sites of the Karabakh Republic Defense Forces in the northeastern section of the front line.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense announced earlier that Baku fully complies with the terms of the ceasefire, accusing Armenia of violating the new ceasefire regime.