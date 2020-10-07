BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday that its armed forces had achieved a new advance in the Karabakh region.

According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense’s official Twitter account, its armed forces captured the village of Shaybey, which is located inside the strategic Jabrayil area of Karabakh.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense released a video to correspond with the report of the village’s capture on Wednesday.

This announcement by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense comes just hours after the Armenian forces announced that they repelled the former’s attempted advance in the Jebrayil area.