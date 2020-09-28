BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:10 P.M.) – The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of two other tanks of the Armenian Armed Forces. A video clip of the operation was posted on the website of the military administration.

“The counterattack operations carried out by our army with the aim of liberating our lands from occupation are continuing. The fighting spirit and the moral and psychological state of our army members are high, and our soldiers show courage during intense battles.”

The military administration said that a large number of Armenian soldiers, military installations and military equipment of the Armenian forces were destroyed, despite a statement by Yerevan about their losses.

No further details were released.