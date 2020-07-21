BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense announced on Tuesday, the destruction of two unmanned aircraft belonging the Armenian Armed Forces.
A statement issued by the Ministry stated: “On July 21, units of the Armenian Armed Forces, using the tactical unmanned airplanes at 00:30 local time, attempted to conduct reconnaissance flights over the positions of the Azerbaijani Army units towards the Agdam area, and at 08.45 hours in the morning, the two planes flew towards the Tuvuz region along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. ”
The statement continued: “Both of the unmanned aircraft were detected and immediately destroyed by Azerbaijani air defense units.”
The clashes along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border have been sporadic over the last few days, following a tumultuous week in which both sides engaged in heavy clashes with one another.
Countries and international organizations expressed their concern over the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and called on both parties to open dialogue.
