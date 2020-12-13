BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – On Sunday, Azerbaijan announced that 4 of its soldiers were killed and two others wounded in Karabakh, accusing the Armenian side of carrying out an unprovoked attack.

According to a joint statement of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense and State Security: “After the ceasefire was announced, the Armenian media announced, citing official circles in their country, that their armed forces were missing in the forest area. The Armenian side appealed to the leadership of the Russian peacekeepers to find them and evacuate them. ”

The statement said, “The Azerbaijani side provided all the conditions for the evacuation of the Armenian armed forces , and in difficult weather conditions, Russian peacekeepers arrived in this area, and with the help of loudspeakers, they appealed to the Armenian armed groups in the region to take the necessary measures to evacuate them, who were presented as ‘lost’ and ‘missing’, noting that the military personnel of the Russian peacekeepers acted with great responsibility and professionalism to maintain the ceasefire and evacuate the Armenian militants.

“It is clear that armed groups have not left the region, and are attacking Azerbaijani military and civilians,” the statement continued.

They added, “On November 26, 2020, 3 Azerbaijani soldiers were killed in an attack on the lands of Sur village in the Khojavind region, and two were wounded. On December 8, a soldier was killed near Hadrut village … Given the above, The Azerbaijani state security apparatus was forced to conduct an anti-terrorist operation in this region. ”

It is noteworthy to mention that Armenia announced on Saturday that the Azerbaijani army resumed its offensive near two villages in Karabakh, and in turn, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said that the ceasefire in the region is respected.