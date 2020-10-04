BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:35 A.M.) – The Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced on Saturday evening that his country’s armed forces captured the village of Madaghiz near the line of contact after launching a new assault inside the Karabakh region.

“Today, our army raised the Azerbaijani flag in Madaghiz,” Aliyev tweeted.

The Azerbaijani President did not provide further information about the operation.

On Friday, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced that its forces had taken control of several strategic heights on the line of contact, putting them in position to strike the village of Madaghiz.

The Azerbaijani military followed up the capture of these heights by launching a relentless assault on the Armenian positions, resulting in the destruction of some mechanisms near the front-lines.

The Azerbaijani military also targeted the capital of the Karabakh region, prompting strong condemnation from Yerevan over the indiscriminate strikes.