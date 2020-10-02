BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense announced that its forces had taken control of several strategic heights on the contact line in the Karabakh region.
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said: “Fierce battles continued since early October 2 and military operations continue. The Azerbaijani armed forces have taken control of a number of strategic heights in the direction of Agdirin and around Madaghiz.”
No further details were released by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.
Armenia, in turn, reported that a warplane and a drone belonging to the Azerbaijani air force had been destroyed.
Yesterday, the leaders of Russia, the United States and France called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Karabakh.
The presidents, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron expressed their condolences to the families of the dead and wounded, and called on Yerevan and Baku to resume negotiations immediately.
