BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:50 A.M.) – The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense announced the capture of the strategic city of Jebrail after several days of intense clashes at this front.
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense made the announcement this morning and later released video footage of what they claimed was Jebrail city.
In the short video that was released by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense’s Twitter account, a vehicle can be seen driving past abandoned and destroyed vehicles before the Azerbaijani flag is filmed being raised over an unknown area.
Video footage from Jabrail city. pic.twitter.com/97WEVkOFde
— Azerbaijan MOD (@wwwmodgovaz) October 9, 2020
If true, however, this would be a major achievement for the Azerbaijani forces, as they previously lost this city during the 1993 war.
Furthermore, they have been trying to break into the city for several days; however, they were previously repelled by the Armenian forces and prevented from entering Jebrail.
The Armenian Ministry of Defense has yet to comment on these latest claims by their Azerbaijani counterparts.
