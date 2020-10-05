BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 A.M.) – The President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, announced on Sunday, that his country’s forces have captured the city of Gabriel and a number of neighboring villages from the Armenian troops.
“Today the Azerbaijani army liberated the city of Gabriel and several villages in its province from occupation. Glory to the Azerbaijani army! Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan!” Aliyev said in a tweet that he posted a short while ago on his Twitter account.
The Azerbaijani side did not present any evidence to prove the authenticity of this declaration, while the spokeswoman for the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, stated on her Facebook page that the news about Azerbaijan’s control of Gabriel is false.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense of the Karabakh Republic denied the validity of Aliyev’s announcement about the Azerbaijani forces taking control of the village of Madaghiz in the Tartar region.
In a statement, the Ministry stressed that confrontations continue along the line of contact between the two parties to the conflict, noting that the most ferocious clashes are taking place in the northern and southern axes.
