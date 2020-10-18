BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced on Sunday that his country’s military has taken control of the ancient Khodafrin Bridge, which connects between Jebrayil district, adjacent to Karabakh, and Iran.
Aliyev said on his official Twitter account: “The Azerbaijani forces raised the flag of Azerbaijan over the ancient Khodafrin Bridge. Long live the people of Azerbaijan! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!”
Shortly after the announcement, the Azerbaijani media circulated a video clip of the Azerbaijani flag flying over the medieval bridge across the Aras River.
The Khodafrin Bridge (one of which is partially destroyed) is located in the Jebrayil district; it was captured by the Armenian forces during the conflict in the early 1990’s.
The Armenian Ministry of Defense has yet to comment on this claim by the Azerbaijani President on Sunday.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.