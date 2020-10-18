BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced on Sunday that his country’s military has taken control of the ancient Khodafrin Bridge, which connects between Jebrayil district, adjacent to Karabakh, and Iran.

Aliyev said on his official Twitter account: “The Azerbaijani forces raised the flag of Azerbaijan over the ancient Khodafrin Bridge. Long live the people of Azerbaijan! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!”

Shortly after the announcement, the Azerbaijani media circulated a video clip of the Azerbaijani flag flying over the medieval bridge across the Aras River.

The Khodafrin Bridge (one of which is partially destroyed) is located in the Jebrayil district; it was captured by the Armenian forces during the conflict in the early 1990’s.

The Armenian Ministry of Defense has yet to comment on this claim by the Azerbaijani President on Sunday.