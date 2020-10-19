BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced on Monday, that his country’s forces took control of 13 new villages in the Karabakh region.
The Azerbaijani President said on his official Twitter account that the captured villages are: Sultanli, Amervarli, Mashanli, Hasanli, Ali Kayhanli, Komlak, Hajli, Quirchineselli, Niyazgular, Ketshil Muhammadli, Shahvili, Haji Ismaeli and Ishaqli.
The Azerbaijani Armed Forces reportedly captured these villages after heavy clashes with the Armenian-led Artsakh Defense Army (ADA), which has been on the defensive since the former launched their offensive in Karabakh.
Aliyev further accused Armenia of violating the humanitarian ceasefire that was agreed upon on Sunday, despite the fact its the Azerbaijani Armed Forces that are on the offensive in the Karbakh region.
The Azerbaijani President said that the Armenian forces bombed his country with heavy artillery, which he said targeted the populated areas and combat sites of Azerbaijan.
For its part, the defense units of the Karabakh region accused the Azerbaijani forces of violating the ceasefire and resuming its attacks with missiles and artillery on the northern and southern axes of the contact line, despite the agreement to cease fire for humanitarian reasons.
