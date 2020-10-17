BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of an Su-25 aircraft belonging to the Armenian Armed Forces on the contact line in Karabakh.

A statement issued by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense stated: “On October 17, at around 11:11 A.M., a Su-25 aircraft belonging to the Armenian Armed Forces, which attempted to launch air strikes on our units’ sites in the direction of the city of Jebrayil, was destroyed by precision-guided fire from our air defense units. ”

For its part, the Armenian Ministry of Defense denied Baku’s statement about the downing of the Su-25 fighter, describing it as a distortion of the facts.

The press service of the Armenian Ministry of Defense stated: “The statement of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense that the Su-25 aircraft of the Armenian forces was shot down on October 17 is another lie.”

Last Wednesday, the Armenian Government’s Unified Media Center announced the destruction of 541 pieces of armored vehicles, in addition to 176 Azeri drones since the beginning of the escalation of the conflict in Karabakh.

It is noteworthy to mention that on the dawn of October 10, Moscow announced that the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers had reached, after talks that lasted 10 hours, an agreement providing for a ceasefire in Karabakh and the exchange of prisoners and the bodies of the dead.

However, despite the announcement, there has been little peace in the Karabakh region, as both sides accuse one another of violating the ceasefire.