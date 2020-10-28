BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 P.M.) – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced on Wednesday that his country’s forces have taken control of several villages in the districts of southern Karabakh.
In a tweet posted on his official account, Aliyev said that the Azerbaijani army had taken control of 13 villages in the districts of Fuzuli, Gabriel, Zanjilan and Qabadli.
The Armenian side has not yet commented on this announcement.
This latest announcement by Aliyev comes within a new round of military escalation that the disputed Karabakh region is going through.
Despite the announcement of a ceasefire agreement over the weekend by the U.S. administration, the Azerbaijani and Armenian forces have been engaged in fierce hostilities in the Karabakh region.
While Azerbaijan claims they are adhering to the ceasefire in Karabakh, they have been on the offensive since the start of this agreement, as they have captured a number of sites in the past 72 hours.
