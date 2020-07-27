BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) – On Monday, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense announced that it is conducting joint military exercises with Turkey from July 29 to August 10.
“According to the agreement on military cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey, and according to the annual plan, large-scale joint tactical exercises will take place between the two countries with the participation of the land and air forces,” the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense statement said.
“The exercises will include personnel, armored vehicles, artillery facilities and mortars, in addition to the warplanes of Turkey and Azerbaijan,” they said.
The statement added, “It was determined according to the plan, the plan set that the exercises will take place with the participation of the ground forces from August 1 to 5 in Baku and Nakhichevan, and the air exercises from July 29 to August 10 in the regions of Baku, Nakhchivan, Ganga, Kordamer and Yevlakh.”
This comes after the clashes on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which began on the 12th of July.
Both Armenia and Azerbaijan accused one another of starting the clashes that resulted in the death and hospitalization of several soldiers.
During the border clashes, Turkey vowed to help Azerbaijan by providing its military assets at its disposal, while also condemning Armenia and demanding they withdraw from “occupied Azeri lands”.
