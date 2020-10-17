BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 A.M.) – The Armenian and Azerbaijani forces have reached a temporary ceasefire in the Karabakh region.
According to the Press Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, the ceasefire will begin at midnight on October 18th.
“The Republic of #Armenia and the Republic of #Azerbaijan have agreed to a humanitarian truce as of October 18th, 00h00 local time, Armenia’s MFA said in a statement,” she tweeted this evening.
This ceasefire announcement comes just a week after a previous agreement was reached during Russian-mediated meeting on October 10th.
The conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed on September 27th, following mutual accusations of violating the ceasefire in the Karabakh region.
Since then, the Azerbaijani military has been on the offensive in the southern and northern regions of Karabakh, as they attempt to seize this territory between their country and Armenia.
