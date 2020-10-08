BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that fighters from Syria and Lebanon are fighting alongside Armenian forces in the Karabakh region.
The Russian RIA Novosti agency quoted the head of the International Military Cooperation Department in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, Major General Hossein Mammadov, who denied the presence of any foreign militants fighting alongside his country in Karabakh.
The high-ranking officer stated: “The Azerbaijani army is at a good level, and we do not suffer from any shortage of soldiers. We have a professional army and we are successfully achieving the stated goals.”
He continued, “There are no, and there can be, no mercenaries on our side, but they are on the other side, and this is what the Armenians themselves admitted, and the talk is about armed men from Syria and Lebanon.”
Previously, Azerbaijan and Armenia exchanged accusations of using foreign militants in the fighting, which was renewed in Karabakh, against the backdrop of the new round of military escalation in this disputed region.
Various countries, including Russia and France, confirmed the presence of foreign militants supplied by Turkey in Karabakh, warning of the danger of this development.
For his part, the Syrian President, Bashar Al-Assad, accused Turkey, which is Azerbaijan’s biggest ally in the conflict with Armenia, of transferring extremists from his country and other countries to Karabakh.
