BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has accused Armenia of firing missiles at two cities inside their country.
According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, the Armenian forces fired missiles at the cities of Mingechaur and Aghjabad, which are located in the northern part of Azerbaijan.
The Press Secretary for the Armenian Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan has denied these allegations, claiming that they are an “obvious fabrication”.
“The Azerbaijani statements about an alleged #Armenian strike in the direction of Mingechaur and Aghjabad in Azerbaijan little more than an other obvious fabrication,” Stepanyan said.
“The Defence Army certainly has its share of military targets near the #Azerbaijani front line to choose from,” she added.
As of now, no footage has been released of the alleged attack on these Azerbaijani cities.
