BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:25 A.M.) – Azerbaijan said on Sunday morning that a missile targeted an apartment building in the city of Ganja, the second largest city in the country after the capital Baku, killing at least 5 people.
The Ministry of Emergencies in Azerbaijan stated that “one of the residential buildings was completely destroyed after being targeted by a missile. At least 5 bodies were uncovered from the rubble, while there are 17 injured. Paramedics are working at the site of the incident.”
For his part, the Azerbaijan Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that at least 5 people were killed and 28 others were wounded in the attack in the city of Ganja.
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense indicated earlier today that the city of Ganja is under bombardment from the lands of Armenia, where tension prevails over the Karabakh region.
For its part, a spokeswoman for the Armenian Defense Ministry, Shushan Stepanyan, denied Baku’s allegations regarding the bombing of the city of Ganja.
It is noteworthy to mention that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced on Saturday, October 10th, that a ceasefire agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan had been reached, starting at midnight.
