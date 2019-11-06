BEIRUT, LÍBANO (12:10 p.m.) – Las fuerzas aéreas sirias y rusas han desatado un ataque masivo en el campo occidental de la gobernación de Idlib el miércoles.
Según informes del noroeste de Siria, las fuerzas aéreas rusas y sirias llevaron a cabo varios ataques aéreos sobre el distrito Jisr Al-Shughour, golpeando varias áreas bajo el control del Partido Islámico de Turquestán, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham y Hurras Al -Deen grupo.
Los ataques aéreos rusos y sirios se concentraron principalmente en Jisr Al-Shughour, pero muchos de los ataques también afectaron sitios controlados por los yihadistas tan al oeste como la Gobernación de Latakia.
Esta última serie de ataques aéreos de las fuerzas aéreas rusas y sirias en el oeste de Idlib se produce en un momento en que el ejército árabe sirio (SAA) acumula sus fuerzas para nuevas ofensivas en la llanura de Al-Ghaab y el noreste de Latakia.
