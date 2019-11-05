BEIRUT, LÍBANO (10:10 a.m.) – Las fuerzas aéreas rusas y sirias desataron esta mañana una nueva serie de ataques aéreos sobre el campo nororiental de la Gobernación de Latakia, dijo una fuente del ejército.
Según la fuente, las fuerzas aéreas sirias y rusas usaron helicópteros de ataque y aviones para bombardear fuertemente la fortaleza yihadista de Kabani.
Este ataque de las fuerzas aéreas rusas y sirias se produce al mismo tiempo que el ejército árabe sirio (SAA) se prepara para asaltar el eje sur de Kabani.
En los últimos diez días, el ejército sirio ha lanzado varios ataques contra Kabani en un intento por capturar la ciudad del Partido Islámico de Turquestán y Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.
A pesar de la prevalencia de estos ataques, el ejército sirio no ha podido ingresar a Kabani debido a la fuerte resistencia proporcionada por los rebeldes yihadistas.
Como resultado de estos problemas en el campo de batalla, una fuente del ejército le dijo a Al-Masdar News el lunes que el alto mando militar está reflexionando sobre el redespliegue de la 25 División de Fuerzas de Misión Especial al frente de Latakia.
