BEIRUT, LÍBANO (1:30 p.m.) – Los aviones de combate F-16 de la Fuerza Aérea de EE. UU. Llegaron a Israel a fines de octubre para participar en ejercicios militares con varios países regionales, informó el Blog de Defensa, citando el comunicado de prensa de la Embajada de EE. UU. En Tel Aviv.
Según el informe, el Escuadrón de caza número 480 de EE. UU., 52.o ala de combate aterrizó en la base aérea de Uvda en Israel el 30 de octubre de 2019 después de partir de su base de operaciones en la base aérea de Spangdahlem en Alemania.
“El F-16 participará en Bandera Azul, un evento de entrenamiento bienal que construye y mantiene la interoperabilidad defensiva y la cooperación entre militares”, dice el mensaje de la Embajada. “La Bandera Azul de este año involucra a miembros militares de Israel, Alemania, Grecia, Italia y Estados Unidos”
