BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) Amid mounting tension, an Australian frigate has joined U.S. warships in the South China Sea, as a suspected Chinese vessel drills for oil.
Citing regional sources, the Reuters News Agency reported on Wednesday,that an Australian frigate joined the American warships located near the place where the Chinese government exploration ship, Haiyang Daisy 8, is operating.
The Australian Ministry of Defense announced that the Australian frigate “HMAS Parramatta” joined the U.S. ships, as part of a “joint training”.
Earlier, a spokesman for the American Command in the Indian Ocean, Nicole Schweigel, said that a U.S. amphibious ship and guided missile cruiser had been deployed and operating in the South China Sea.
Washington accused Beijing of exploiting the world’s concern to combat the outbreak of the coronavirus to enhance its presence in the South China Sea.
