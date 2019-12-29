BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – On Saturday, two videos surfaced on the social media platforms Facebook and Twitter showing the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) near the Libyan capital city of Tripoli.

The two videos showed the SNA fighters near an unnamed camp that was allegedly taken from the Haftar-led Libyan National Army (LNA).

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the total number of fighters from the Syrian National Army in Libya at this time is estimated around 300.

Furthermore, SOHR said another 1,000 recruits that are currently encamped at a Turkish base are preparing to move from Syria to Turkey.

They would add that Turkey has offered these SNA fighters a salary of $2,000 (U.S.D.) per month to help the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) in their fight against the Libyan National Army.

Last Friday, the Syrian National Army issued a statement via their official media Twitter account that denied the deployment of their forces to Libya. However, a day later, the two videos surfaced of the SNA fighters inside Libya.

