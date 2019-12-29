BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – On Saturday, two videos surfaced on the social media platforms Facebook and Twitter showing the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) near the Libyan capital city of Tripoli.
The two videos showed the SNA fighters near an unnamed camp that was allegedly taken from the Haftar-led Libyan National Army (LNA).
According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the total number of fighters from the Syrian National Army in Libya at this time is estimated around 300.
Furthermore, SOHR said another 1,000 recruits that are currently encamped at a Turkish base are preparing to move from Syria to Turkey.
They would add that Turkey has offered these SNA fighters a salary of $2,000 (U.S.D.) per month to help the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) in their fight against the Libyan National Army.
Last Friday, the Syrian National Army issued a statement via their official media Twitter account that denied the deployment of their forces to Libya. However, a day later, the two videos surfaced of the SNA fighters inside Libya.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.