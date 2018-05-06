BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – At least 26 soldiers from the National Defense Forces (NDF) were killed in a major bus crash along the Ithriya-Raqqa Highway yesterday, the Syrian military reported.
According to a statement from the NDF, the bus had collided with a large truck while transporting soldiers from western Al-Raqqa to the Hama Governorate.
Another 65 more soldiers were reportedly wounded as a result of this major accident in northern Syria.
Most of these soldiers had fought the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists in northern Syria before receiving orders to redeploy to another front.
