BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – At least 26 soldiers from the National Defense Forces (NDF) were killed in a major bus crash along the Ithriya-Raqqa Highway yesterday, the Syrian military reported.

According to a statement from the NDF, the bus had collided with a large truck while transporting soldiers from western Al-Raqqa to the Hama Governorate.

Another 65 more soldiers were reportedly wounded as a result of this major accident in northern Syria.

Most of these soldiers had fought the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists in northern Syria before receiving orders to redeploy to another front.

Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief Specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

5 Comments on "At least 26 pro-gov't soldiers killed along Ithriya-Raqqa Highway"

avatar
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Frank
Guest
Frank
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Oooo god nooo

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
Translate
06/05/2018 16:01
Frank
Guest
Frank
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Hard to believe there wasnt any inside work

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
06/05/2018 16:02
Droid
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Droid
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

trust me in middle east people die from road accidents more than bombs. Go one day in Cairo and you will understand what I am talking about. everyone thinks they are sole owners of the road and street!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
06/05/2018 17:10
Abu bakr
Guest
Abu bakr
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Cairo is north Africa not middleast you moron

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
06/05/2018 20:06
Deo Cass
Guest
Deo Cass
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

This is no collision. This is targeted drone strike from the Zio/Nazi US colonial imperialist terror coalition. I dare this news network to publish the photos and video footage of the bus and truck not of butchered bodies. They are both charred from an evident air strike.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
06/05/2018 19:35