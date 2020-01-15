BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:15 P.M.) – As many as 2,000 Syrian militants from various factions in the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army have traveled to Libya to assist the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, Bethan McKernan of The Guardian reported on Wednesday.

Citing sources in Syria, Turkey, and Libya, the report says many of these fighters have already reached Libya, confirming weeks of unconfirmed claims that the SNA was active in the ongoing battle for Tripoli and several other cities in the North African country.

According to the report, the deployment began last month when the Libyan Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord, Fayez Al-Sarraj, reached a security agreement with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Last week, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that at least one Syrian militant has been killed in the fighting around the capital.

Another militant was reportedly killed over the weekend before the temporary ceasefire was put in place.

At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that his country’s government was concerned that thousands of militants from Idlib were redeploying from Syria to Libya.

These Syrian fighters heading to Libya have been reportedly offered $2,000 a month from Turkey to help the Government of National Accord in their fight against the Benghazi-based Libyan National Army (LNA).

Thus far, their participation has done little prevent the LNA, as the latter has entered Tripoli and captured the key port-city of Sirte.

